CBI says no proof of murder in Sushant death case: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not found any evidence that suggests actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, three officers, who are part of the probe team told India Today.

However, the investigation is still underway. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The CBI officials added the main focus is on the suicide angle and possibilities for abetment to suicide is being examined.

So far, the CBI has elaborately reconstructed the crime scene, examined all the evidence collected by Mumbai Police and interrogated key suspects including Rhea Chakraborty.

The probe team have revealed that none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects and reconstruction of the crime scene suggests that the actor was murdered.

But, this does not mean that the CBI is officially shutting down the murder investigation just yet.

The next key step for the CBI will be to examine the AIIMS forensic report on the post-mortem and autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput.