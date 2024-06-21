CBI registers Case Against ‘Unknown Persons’ For Compromising Integrity Of UGC NET-2024 Exam | Representative Image

CBI has today registered a case against unknown accused persons u/s 120B and 420 IPC on the basis of complaint recieved from Secretary, Deptt of Education, Govt of Inda.

It has been alleged in the complaint that University Grants Commission (UGC) recieved inputs on 19.06.2024 from National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre(I4C) under Union Ministry of Home Affairs that integrity of UGC Net -2024 Examination, conducted by National Testing Agency(NTA) on 18.06.2024 in two shifts across different cities in the country, may have been compromised.