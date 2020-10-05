CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief

Bengaluru

The CBI on Monday speed-dialled an old case of disproportionate assets against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and raided 14 of his properties in Bengaluru and other areas for over 13 hours. Properties belonging to his brother DK Suresh, Kumar, Bengaluru Rural MP, were also searched. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR against DKS.

The Congress was quick to pounce on the move and paint it in deep political colours accusing the BJP, Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa of political witch-hunting.

Speaking to the media late in the evening, a livid Shivakumar said, “I want to ask the CM one thing. You have given permission to the CBI to conduct a probe. So why was the FIR registered on September 30? Why could they not do it before? Why did they do it after I annou­nced my plans to protest?”

Just days before the raid, DKS had announced a massive plan to spearhead a protest in Bengaluru in connection with the Hathras rape case.

The KPCC chief is not just a money-bag, but a political strategist who can put the BSY government on the mat.

DKS said after the raid, all the CBI found was just Rs1.47 lakh at his residences and nothing more, he said. Reports that a huge amount of cash was found was just CBI imagination, he said.

About the CBI’s statement about the allegation of disproportionate assets, he said, “Let them hang me then. The property value has increased since I purchased it. They are asking market value. Let them probe. I don’t mind. I am a law-abiding citizen.”

He said the raids were politically motivated. “Before the IT raids, was there any criminal case against me in my political life? Have I ever been found involved in any corruption case before? Especially when I was the cooperation minister, energy minister and water resources minister? No. You have turned over all the documents now and what have you found? Go ahead and investigate,” he said, throwing a challenge at the CBI.

Questioning Yediyurappa, he said the cases against him were pre-planned. “CM tell me one thing. Have you plan­ned how many times I have to be probed and how many times I have to go to jail?”

“Is DK Shivakumar the only person you found? If you think you can silence me, you are dreaming. I am strong, I have my people, my national leaders and until they are with me, I will not be mowed down by this intimidation. This is purely politics and if you want to indulge in politics, let’s go talk to the voters,” he added.

Contradicting DKS, the CBI said an FIR was registered against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs74.93 crore in his name and in the name of his family members. “Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of said MLA (DK Shivakumar) and others which led to recovery of cash of Rs57 lakh and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc. Investigation is on,” the CBI statement said.