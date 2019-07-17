CBI raids Ateeq Ahmed's properties in UP

Prayagraj: The CBI on Wednesday carried out raids at six locations in Uttar Pradesh, including the residence and office of mafia don Ateeq Ahmad, who is presently lodged in Ahmedabad Jail.

The searches were conducted in connection with a kidnapping and assault case related to businessman Mohit Jaiswal, who was allegedly called to Deoria jail by Ateeq Ahmed when the latter was lodged there.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team raided his residential and office quarters in Lucknow and Prayagraj. Besides Ahmed, the CBI also raided the premises of others in the state.

The businessman was then assaulted by the former Samajwadi Party MP, his son Umar Ahmed and his men. The CBI team has been visiting various hotels in Prayagraj and gathering information about members of the Ateeq gang, who stay frequently in these hotels.

The CBI took up this case on the directives of the court on June 13. The CBI has earlier questioned the jail authorities of Deoria jail. The officials said that in the coming days the agency will question Ahmed and his son in connection with the case.