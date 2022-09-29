e-Paper Get App
CBI raids at DK Shivakumar's hometown residence in disproportionate assets case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
CBI raids at DK Shivakumar's hometown residence in disproportionate assets case | File photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out a raid at properties owned by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar. As per a statement issued by Shivakumar's office, the verification of documents was done at Kanakpura, Dodda Aalahalli, and Santhe Kodihalli in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Reportedly, papers related to his house and other properties owned by Shivakumar were inspected.

The development comes two days after the CBI sought time from the Karnataka High Court to file objections to a petition of Shivakumar challenging the FIR filed against him in a disproportionate assets case.

The investigative agency filed an FIR in October 2020 against Shivakumar. It had submitted to the Court recently that the case was still under investigation and a chargesheet will be filed soon.

