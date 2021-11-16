e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST

CBI raids at 76 locations in 14 states in connection with child sexual abuse case

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches in multiple locations across the Indian states on the premise of web-based sexual abuse among children.
PTI
CBI | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday started a coordinated search operation at 76 locations in 14 states against 83 people allegedly involved in sexual abuse of children and posting and circulating abuse material on the web space, officials said.

The central agency registered 23 separate cases on November 14 against 83 people allegedly involved in online child sexual abuse and exploitation, they said.

Searches are being conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST
