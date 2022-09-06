CBI quizzes TMC MLA once again over post poll violence case

ANI

The CBI on Tuesday once again quizzed TMC MLA Paresh Pal for over three hours over the murder of BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar during post-poll violence.

It may be noted that Abhijit Sarkar was the first victim of the post-poll violence and was killed by alleged TMC supporters in front of his house in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area in the first week of May 2021, after the results of the Assembly election were declared.

After the interrogation, Pal stated that he would appear whenever the CBI summoned him.

"I will be present whenever the CBI summons me and will cooperate with the probe. I am not connected to his death and I am not even a resident of that area," said Pal.

The Calcutta High Court on August 19, 2021, ordered a CBI probe into post-poll violence incidents following which several BJP workers were killed and many others were displaced.

Incidentally, though the TMC legislator claimed that he was not associated with the death of Sarkar, however, his elder brother and mother had several times alleged that Abhijit Sarkar was killed by Paresh Pal and his associates.

It may be noted that, following the order of the Calcutta High Court, Sarkar’s body was given to his family four months after his death, after two autopsy and DNA tests.