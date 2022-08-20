CBI pulls in ED into Delhi liquor policy case

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The CBI carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR. | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the allegations of money laundering in the alleged corruption case related to Delhi government’s liquor policy. A CBI official said the agency has already shared the FIR it registered in the case with the ED.

Meanwhile, five close aides of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI on Friday in the aforementioned case, were summoned to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday to record their statements. They were interrogated on the Rs 1 crore to Rs 4 crore bribes allegedly taken from liquor sellers who benefitted from defaulting payments under the policy.

Those interrogated on Saturday were Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal, Sameer Mahendru and Arjun Pandey. They were allegedly actively involved in the irregularities in the implementation of the policy for 2021-22.

The FIR alleges that some of the L-1 licensees were issuing credit notes to retail vendors to divert the funds as undue pecuniary advantage to a few public servants. All of them were interrogated on Saturday and told to produce their bank passbooks on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, is being accompanied by Sisodia on a two-day tour of Gujarat. In a tweet, Kejriwal said Sisodia can explain AAP’s promise for guarantee of education and health by setting up better schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics in Gujarat like Delhi. Both will be in Himmatnagar on Monday and Bhavnagar on Tuesday.