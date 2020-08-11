CBI or Mumbai Police? SC keeps up the suspense on investigation of SSR death

The Supreme Court kept up the suspense on who should probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death -- the CBI or the Mumbai Police -- by reserving the order after two hours of hearing.

(The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Bandra apartment).

The single-judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy gave a day's time till Wednesday to the Centre, Maharashtra and Bihar governments, actress Rhea Chakraborty and the late actor’s father to file written notes on their submissions.

Wednesday being a holiday on account of Janmashtami, they have time till Thursday morning to do the needful.

The judge was hearing a petition of Rhea Chakraborty, seeking transfer of investigation initiated in Patna on the basis of FIR lodged by Rajput’s father, to Mumbai police.