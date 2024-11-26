'CBI Looking Very Hard For My Hermes Scarf & Bobbi Brown Makeup': TMC MP Mahua Moitra Jabs Investigative Agency Yet Again

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | X- @MahuaMoitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, representing West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, took a jibe at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday through a social media post. She said "CBI looking very hard for my Hermes scarf and Bobbi Brown makeup."

Stepping up her criticism of the central agency, Mahua added, "They will summon me next week, I believe. So looking forward to it! I’ll tell them every single detail of how Gautam Adani and his lawyers set up this fake case. Yummy!"

CBI looking very hard for my Hermes scarf and Bobbi Brown makeup. Will summon me next week I believe. So looking forward to it! Will tell them every single detail of how @gautam_adani & his lawyers set up this fake case. Yummy! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 26, 2024

Her remarks come as opposition parties intensify their efforts to corner the Modi government in Parliament over the 'Adani indictment' issue during the ongoing winter session.

Yesterday, taking aim at the Adani Group, Mahua reposted her January 2023 tweet in which she had discussed investigations into TotalEnergies for allegedly obtaining contracts without a tender.

Reposting her old tweet, she commented, "Please see my Jan 2023 and Dec 2019 tweets about TotalEnergies. Gautam Adani uses the same playbook for all whistleblowers, whether in Kenya or India—bully, intimidate, file fake cases, and pay media for false campaigns."

CBI raid at Mahua's home

Notably, in March this year, the CBI conducted a raid at Mahua Moitra's residence in South Kolkata as part of the “cash-for-query” investigation. During the probe, it was reportedly found that Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani had gifted Mahua a Hermès scarf in 2018 and Bobbi Brown makeup kits. Additionally, the Lok Sabha MP had allegedly "unauthorisedly" shared her login credentials with him.

TotalEnergies investments into Adani Group

Meanwhile, French oil major TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it has halted new investments in the Adani Group. The company stated it had not been informed of any investigation into the alleged corruption scheme.