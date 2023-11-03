 CBI Launches Investigation Into Illegal Export of Shahtoosh Shawls By Rajasthan Company
CBI Launches Investigation Into Illegal Export of Shahtoosh Shawls By Rajasthan Company

The company is alleged to be involved in the illegal export of shawls and stoles suspected to contain guard hair of a protected animal

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
CBI Launches Investigation Into Illegal Export of Shahtoosh Shawls By Rajasthan Company | Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case based on a complaint from the Customs Department, New Delhi, against a private company located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The company is alleged to be involved in the illegal export of shawls and stoles suspected to contain guard hair of Shahtoosh/Chiru (Tibetan Antelope), a protected animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the said firm in Jaisalmer, leading to the recovery of 23 shawls and stoles suspected to contain guard hair of Shahtoosh/Chiru (Tibetan Antelope).

The investigation is ongoing

