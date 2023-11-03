 CBI Judge Sentences Railway Officer & Accomplices to 4 Years Imprisonment for Disproportionate Assets
The official had abused his official position and amassed movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his wife

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
CBI Judge Sentences Railway Officer & Accomplices to 4 Years Imprisonment for Disproportionate Assets | Representational Picture

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bangalore, has sentenced Shri T. Shivanna, then Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, S.W.Railway, Bangalore, to undergo four years' Simple Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 5,00,000. His wife, Smt. R.N. Manjula Kumar, has been sentenced to undergo one year's Simple Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. One Lakh, and Shri M. Narayanaswamy, Partner of M/s Aditya Builders Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, has been sentenced to undergo Simple Imprisonment of one year with a fine of Rs. 1,00,000.

CBI had registered a case against the accused on allegations that Shri T. Shivanna, while working as a public servant in S.W.Railway, Bengaluru, during the period between 2005 and 2014, had abused his official position and amassed movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known source of income, to the tune of Rs. 1,58,80,120, i.e., 179%.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

