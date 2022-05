The CBI has registered a fresh case against Mehul Choksi and his company Gitanjali Gems for allegedly defrauding IFCI (Industrial Finance Corporation of India) Ltd of Rs 22 crore between 2014-2018.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 02:23 PM IST