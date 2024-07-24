CBI Files Chargesheet Against 9 In Infant Trafficking Case, Including Sale And Purchase Of Babies

CBI | Representative image

CBI has filed charge sheet before the competent Court against nine accused u/s 120B, 370(4)(5) & 420 IPC and Section 81 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 in the case related to trafficking, sale and purchase of infants. The Ld Court has taken cognizance of the offences against all the charge sheeted accused persons.

Out of the chargesheeted accused, eight accused traffickers were earlier arrested by CBI and sent to judicial custody. They are (1) Neeraj r/o Sonipat, Haryana (2) Indu Pawar r/o Pashchim Vihar, Delhi (3) Aslam r/o Patel Nagar, Delhi (4) Pooja Kashyap r/o Narang Colony, Kanhayian Nagar, Delhi (5) Ritu r/o Karala, Delhi (6) Anjali r/o Malviya Nagar, Delhi (7) Kavita r/o Delhi and (8) Hari Singh r/o Alwar, Rajasthan were arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody. Another accused was subsequently traced and identified as Arti Naik r/o Jaipur, Rajasthan.

CBI had registered a criminal case on 05.04.2024 under various penal provisions of IPC and also that of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against network of accused persons involved in trafficking, sale and purchase of infants. Searches were conducted at various locations across Delhi, Haryana & Rajasthan and incriminating evidences were recovered. During investigation five infants have also been rescude so far.

Investigation has revealed that the accused persons through advertisement on social media platforms like Facebook page and WhatsApp groups get connected with the childless couples across India who are desirous to adopt babies. They purchased the infants from parent(s),who were economically downtrodden, by deceiving as well as inducing them. Subsequently these accused persons sold the infants at the prices ranging from 4 to 6 lakhs (approx) per infant to the needy couples, deceived them by creating fake documents related to birth & adoption and also impersonated as biological parents.

Further investigation is continuing.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.