'CBI filed 100 cases involving while probing Ponzi schemes', Centre tells Lok Sabha

ANI

On Monday, the Centre informed Lok Sabha that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed 100 cases involving 132 firms in connection to the Ponzi scheme since 2019, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched 87 money laundering inquiries in such cases since 2019.

The news agency, ANI quoted Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary saying that from 2019 to June 30, 2022, the CBI arrested 21 persons in its investigation of 100 FIRs lodged while probing Ponzi schemes.

On the other hand, ED held eight accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

While answering the queries of five MPs in Lok Sabha monsoon session, finance Minister Chaudhary added that the government and enforcement agencies have taken action against those running unauthorised schemes in the country.

"Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has informed that it has been assigned investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) into the affairs of nine cases (five in 2019-20, one in 2020-21, and three in 2021-22) involving 85 companies (36 in 2019-20, 16 in 2020-21, and 33 in 2021-22) during the last three years."

"The cases were allegedly engaged in fraudulent chit fund, Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) or Ponzi activities. However, no arrest has been made in this regard by SFIO," the Minister added.

He added that the complaints of financial frauds lodged on the Sachet portal of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He stated that the State Level Coordination Committees (SLCC)'s online platform received 1,540 complaints related to non-repayment of deposits and money collected for numerous investment schemes (964 in 2020-21, and 576 in 2021-22).

Ponzi scheme

A Ponzi scheme is an investment scam involving the payment of returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. The scheme organisers often appeal to new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claiming to generate high returns.