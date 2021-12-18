'CBI, ED will also come...': Akhilesh Yadav on I-T raids on SP leaders

Amid reports of income tax raids at the homes of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and supporters on Saturday, party president Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the ruling BJP, alleging it was using central agencies to intimidate the Opposition.

"I have said this time and again that as elections approach.. all this starts happening. Abhi to Income Tax department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega ( Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will come, CBI will come) but the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop... its pace will not stop ... the BJP will be wiped out of UP. People of the state won't be fooled. Why was Rajeev Rai not raided a month ago, why now? Because elections are near?", the Samajwadi party chief said.

Continuing his attack on the ruling party with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections around the corner, the former UP chief minister said the BJP now stood exposed before the people, who were firmly on the side of the Opposition.

"The more the BJP's fear of defeat increases, the round of raids on the opposition will also increase, but the SP's rath yatra and every other programme will continue unabated," he declared.



This morning, Samajwadi Party leader and spokesperson Rajeev Rai, Akhilesh Yadav's personal secretary Jainendra Yadav, and another party leader Manoj Yadav's premises were raided.

A team from the Income Tax department from Varanasi reached Rai's home this morning in eastern UP's Mau district. Rai owns a group that runs many educational institutions in Karnataka.

"I've no criminal background or black money. I help people and the government didn't like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, they'll make a video, register an FIR, you'll fight a case unnecessarily," he said while talking to reporters at the gates of his residence earlier today.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:30 PM IST