CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal summoned by Mumbai cyber cell in phone tapping case

The new CBI Director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the phone-tapping leak case. The CBI director has been summoned by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in connection with the phone tapping and transfer case of IPS officers. The cyber cell is investigating the case under Official Secrets Act.

The Mumbai Police sent the summons to the CBI director by mail and asked him to appear before the cyber cell of Mumbai on Oct 14.

Jaiswal was DGP of Maharashtra when alleged illegal tapping of IPS officers was done by the then State Intelligence Department commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

As the CBI new chief, Jaiswal was responsible for probing the corruption charges made by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

Jaiswal was appointed as the CBI director on 25th May 20210.

(further details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:27 PM IST