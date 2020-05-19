CBI court to hold Babri Masjid demolition case trial through video conferencing

Lucknow: The special CBI court in Lucknow that is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, directed its office to ask the UP chief secretary to ensure video conferencing facility in the courtroom to facilitate trial proceedings in the case.

In its order on Monday, special judge S.K. Yadav said the Supreme Court had, on May 8, directed the special court to continue trial proceedings through video conferencing as it was difficult to ensure physical presence of witnesses and accused in view of the lockdown.

"For compliance of the Supreme Court directive, it is incumbent upon the chief secretary to provide video conferencing facility in the courtroom for which he was already intimated on May 14, 2020, but nothing has been done so far," the special court said.

The special court had to conclude the trial by April 20 in pursuance of the apex court's earlier directives but it could not be done due to the lockdown.

Following an application by the special court, the Supreme Court extended the deadline till August 31.

The special court has recorded the prosecution evidence and has to record the statements of accused persons under Section 313 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, the special court allowed cross-examination of three prosecution witnesses this week and asked the CBI as to how it would ensure the presence of witnesses through video conferencing.

The proceedings of the trial are going on daily basis.