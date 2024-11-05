 CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
CBI is carrying out searches at around 20 locations spread across 3 States including Jharkhand (three places at Ranchi, one place at Gumla and thirteen places at Sahebganj), West Bengal (two places at Kolkata) and Bihar (one place at Patna) in an on-going investigation of a case related to organized illegal stone mining in the State of Jharkhand.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational Image

Searches have led to recoveries of over Rs. 60 lakh cash, Gold over 1 kg, 1.2 kg Silver, Gold ornaments, mobiles, 61 Live Cartridges (9mm), Sale deeds related to properties, documents related to investments & Shell companies, agreement papers and other incriminating documents, so far.

CBI had registered the instant case on 20/11/2023 u/s 120B r/w 34, 379, 323, 500, 504 & 506 of IPC, u/s 27 of Arms Act, U/s 3(1)(5) of SC/ST Act, and section 4/54 of Jharkhand Mines & Minerals concession Rules 2004 based on the directions of Hon'ble High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi vide order dated 18/08/2023.

Investigation revealed that large scale illegal mining activities in Sahebganj district allegedly caused substantial losses to the government, primarily through unpaid royalties and the violation of mining laws.

Field investigations suggest that key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in this operation using multiple methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources/money. Initial investigation gathered evidences which revealed involvement and nexus of key individuals and firms to carry out the illegal mining activity and conceal the proceeds thus obtained.

Mumbai: CBI Special Court Declares Arrest Of CGST Joint Commissioner, Dibrugarh, Illegal; Orders...
Today’s searches are being carried out at the premises of suspects whose role has come up during further investigation. Investigation is continuing.

