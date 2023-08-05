CBI Charges Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler With Murder In 1984 Riots Case

Jagdish Tytler | File pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation charged Congress leader Jagdish Tytler with inciting a mob to murder Sikhs in Delhi at Gurudwara Pul Bangash. Tytler has been accused of murder in connection with the 1984 Sikh riots.

"Tytler provoked the mob to kill the Sikhs."

The CBI stated that Tytler incited the mob, which set Gurudwara Pul Bangash on fire and killed Thakur Singh and Badal Singh in addition to three members of the Sikh community on 1.11.1984

(This is breaking news. More details will be added shortly.)

