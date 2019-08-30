CBI carrying out surprise checks at 150 government departments

New Delhi: The CBI is conducting "surprise checks" at 150 government departments in association with the Vigilance Department, an agency official said on Friday.

The checks are being conducted since morning at the departments including the Railways, BSNL, shipping, the Airport Authority of India, coal mines and coal fields, the Food Corporation of India, customs, power, municipal corporation, cantonment boards, transport, the Central Public Works Department, the directorate of states, fire, industries, GST, port trusts, the Directorate of Audio-Visual Publicity, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the Archaeological Survey of India, public sector banks and others.