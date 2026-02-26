CBI Brings Back Red Notice Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula From UAE |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated return of Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh Police in case of Cheating, Criminal breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB- Abu Dhabi successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula to India on 26 February 2026. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad from Dubai. The subject was handed over to Police team of Andhra Pradesh at the Airport.

The subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is wanted by Andhra Pradesh Police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of Cheating, Criminal breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation.

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on 05.09.2022 on the request of Andhra Pradesh Police. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was arrested by UAE authorities and decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.