 CBI Brings Back Red Notice Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula From UAE
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Brings Back Red Notice Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula From UAE

CBI Brings Back Red Notice Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula From UAE

The CBI, in coordination with INTERPOL, MEA, and UAE authorities, successfully brought back Red Notice fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from Dubai to Hyderabad on 26 February 2026. Wanted by Andhra Pradesh Police for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and intimidation, he was handed over to local authorities for further action.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
CBI Brings Back Red Notice Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula From UAE |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated return of Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh Police in case of Cheating, Criminal breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation. 

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB- Abu Dhabi successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula to India on 26 February 2026. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad from Dubai. The subject was handed over to Police team of Andhra Pradesh at the Airport. 

The subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is wanted by Andhra Pradesh Police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of Cheating, Criminal breach of trust and Criminal Intimidation. 

Read Also
CBI Cracks Down On ₹1.86 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud; Nagpur Operator Among Three Held
article-image

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on 05.09.2022 on the request of Andhra Pradesh Police. Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was arrested by UAE authorities and decision was taken to extradite the subject to India. 

FPJ Shorts
BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Bets Big On AI Surveillance To Transform City Monitoring, Allocates ₹46.67 Crore For Disaster Management
BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Bets Big On AI Surveillance To Transform City Monitoring, Allocates ₹46.67 Crore For Disaster Management
Rashmika Mandanna Marries Vijay Deverakonda At Royal Udaipur Venue With Pristine Lakes & Aravalli Views: Check Inside
Rashmika Mandanna Marries Vijay Deverakonda At Royal Udaipur Venue With Pristine Lakes & Aravalli Views: Check Inside
SC Bans NCERT Class 8 Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary; Issues Show-Cause Notices To Education Ministry, NCERT Director
SC Bans NCERT Class 8 Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary; Issues Show-Cause Notices To Education Ministry, NCERT Director
Missed An Error? JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
Missed An Error? JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals. 

CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

Follow us on