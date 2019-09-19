CBI asks West Bengal DGP for Rajeev Kumar's active contact details

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday sent a letter to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra Kumar, seeking former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's active phone contact number.

CBI sources said that the agency has sought Kumar's active contact number as a part of its investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam case. Kumar has been evading the investigation since Friday when the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

The CBI has requested the state DGP and the chief secretary to direct him to appear before it. The agency is set to constitute a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of Kumar.

Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the West Bengal government to probe the Saradha scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. He is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.