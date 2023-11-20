CBI Arrests Verka Dairy Plant Deputy Manager & Cantonment Board Sanitary Inspector In 2 Separate Bribery Cases

CBI Arrests Deputy Manager Of Verka Dairy Plant & Sanitary Inspector Of Cantonment Board In 2 Separate Bribery Cases | File pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Deputy Manager (Production) Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali (Punjab) for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹30,000/- from the Complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against Deputy Manager (Production), Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali. It was alleged that the Complainant was running a firm in Chandigarh in the name of his wife and the firm was awarded a contract for providing manpower & security to the Verka Plant (Milkfed), Mohali. It was further alleged that the Deputy Manager (Production), Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali had been harassing the Complainant and threatening him to cancel the contract. The Complainant met the accused during which the accused allegedly demanded bribe at a rate of ₹15000/- per month for the next 4-5 months. It was also alleged that the accused further told the Complainant that if the said bribe was not paid, then the contract will be welled. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept ₹30,000/-.

CBI lays trap and nabs all accused

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting the bribe of ₹30,000/-. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Mohali & Patiala (Punjab) which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused was produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh, and was remanded to 14 days of Judicial Custody.

In another case, CBI has arrested a Sanitary, Inspector, Cantonment Board, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) for demanding & accepting a bribe of ₹15,000/- from the Complainant.

Second bribery case

A case was registered on complaint against two Sanitary lnspectors Cantonment Board, Meerut on the allegations of demanding bribe of ₹25,000/- from the Complainant to allow the continuation of reconstruction of Complainant’s three shops in Cantonment Board, Meerut. It was further alleged that three shops were under construction in Lal Kurti, Meerut Cantonment and the owner of the said three shops had given the responsibility of construction to Complainant. For continuing the construction of the said three shops, both the accused working at the office of CEO, Cantonment Board, Meerut, demanded bribe of ₹25,000/- from the Complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught a Sanitary lnspector red handed while demanding & accepting undue advantage/bribe amount of ₹15,000/- from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBl Cases at Ghaziabad and was sent to Judicial Custody till 30.11.2023.

Investigation into both the cases is continuing.

