CBI Arrests Sub-Inspector for Accepting ₹ 4.5 Lakh Bribe | representational image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday apprehended a Sub-Inspector from Police Station Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh from the complainant.

A case was registered based on a complaint against a Sub-Inspector of Police Station Barakhambha Road, New Delhi, on allegations of demanding a bribe. The complainant, an employee of a private company whose Managing Director was accused in FIR No. 16/2018 registered at Police Station Barakhambha Road, New Delhi, asserted that around 10 to 12 days ago, when he visited the Police Station to provide medicines to the accused brought there from Tihar Jail, Delhi, the Sub-Inspector demanded a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh. The bribe was sought to prevent the arrest and implication of the complainant's daughter and son-in-law in the mentioned FIR. The complainant further claimed that the Sub-Inspector agreed to accept a partial payment of Rs. 5 lakh out of the demanded Rs. 25 lakh.

CBI laid a trap and apprehended another Sub-Inspector from the same Police Station while accepting the bribe/undue advantage of Rs. 4.5 lakh from the complainant, following the directions of the said Sub-Inspector of Police Station Barakhambha Road, New Delhi.

Searches are currently being conducted at the premises of both Sub-Inspectors. The investigation is ongoing.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)