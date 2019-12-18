CBI arrests sacked I-T Commissioner SK Srivastava

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday arrested sacked Income Tax Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Srivastava in a corruption case for allegedly passing backdated appeal orders to obtain undue benefits, officials said. The agency had booked him in July on the allegations that Srivastava, as Commissioner, Income Tax (Appeals), Noida passed 104 backdated orders in June, 2019 -- the month he was given forced retirement by the government, the officials said. The agency had booked him under the Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for obtaining undue favours.