CBI Arrests NHAI Senior Officer And 6 Others In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI | Representational Image

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a senior officer of NHAI who is General Manager & Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh while accepting bribe of Rs.10 Lakhs from accused employees of a private company for showing undue favour to the said company. CBI also arrested 6 other accused including an NHAI Consultant and his Resident Engineer, four employees of the private company, in the said case of bribery.

A case was registered by CBI on 08.06.2024 against 10 accused including 7 arrested accused and private company & its two Directors on allegations that two Directors of the said private company in conspiracy with its accused employees have been obtaining undue favours by paying undue advantages to accused NHAI officers for obtaining final handing over as well as issuance of no objection certificate and processing of the final bill in respect of Jhansi-Khajuraho Project awarded to the said private company by NHAI.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused, a General Manager & Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs10 lakh from employees of private company.

Searches are being conducted at premises of the accused persons at various locations, viz. Chhattarpur(M. P.), Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Gurugram and incriminating documents, including the digital devices have been recovered.

Arrested accused will be produced before the Ld. jurisdictional court in Bhopal. Investigation is underway.

Names Of Accused In FIR :

1. Shri Yogesh Jain and Shri T R Rao, Directors of M/s PNC Infratech Limited,

2. Shri Satyanarayana Anguluri, Shri Brijesh Mishra, Shri Anil Jain and Shri Shubham Jain, employees of the private company(all four arrested)

3. Shri Purushottam Lal Choudhary, General Manager & Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (arrested)

4. Shri Sharad Verma, Consultant, NHAI, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (arrested)

5. Shri Prem Kumar Sinha, Resident Engineer (RE) of NHAI Consultant (arrested)

6. M/s PNC Infratech Limited