CBI arrests East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Geeta Rawat in alleged bribery case

The CBI on Friday arrested East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Geeta Rawat and a 'private person'.

Both the accused were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for extending him favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner, the CBI has said.

Reportedly, a case was resgistered on a complaint againt the Municipal Commissioner who allegedly demanded a bribe for Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The CBI is further conduction searches in both accused houses.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:54 PM IST