CBI Arrests Chief Sanitary Inspector, 2 Others In Separate Bribery Cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Sanitary Inspector in Chandigarh and a Health Supervisor in a bribery case of ₹1 lakh.

A case was registered on complaint against a Chief Sanitary Inspector, UT, Chandigarh. It was alleged that the accused demanded bribe in lieu of reinstating the Complainant who had been removed from the post of Sanitary Inspector (contract basis) as he was not able to attend office due an accident.

How CBI caught the accused

CBI laid a trap and caught the CSI & Health Supervisor while accepting bribe of ₹1 Lakh. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Both the arrested accused were produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh and were remanded to 14 days Judicial Custody.

Bribery case 2

In another case, CBI has arrested an officer of United India Insurance Company Ltd, Sirsa (Haryana) for demanding & accepting bribe of ₹10,000/- from the Complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against an Officer, United India Insurance Company Ltd., Sirsa (Haryana) on the allegations of demanding bribe in lieu of passing the accident claim of the vehicles/Taxi, submitted by the Complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of ₹10,000/- from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused will be produced today in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Panchkula (Haryana).

