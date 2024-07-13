Caught On Camera: Raging Bull Tramples 2 Girls Inside Shop In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

X

In Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a bull entered a shop and brutally trampled two girls. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

The video shows two bulls fighting and entering a shop. Inside the shop, two girls were already present. The entry of the bulls terrified the girls, causing them to huddle together.

One of the bulls moves further inside the shop, forcing the girls against the inner wall. There is no way for them to escape further, shows the viral video.

Meanwhile, the second bull also enters the shop completely. The first bull moves further in.

Then, the first bull turns towards the girls and attacks them, causing them to fall to the ground. It then tramples them multiple times.

It was a matter of luck that many ladies' purses and bags kept in the shop fell on the girls. As a result, the girls did not sustain severe injuries from being trampled by the bull.

During this, a man enters the shop with a stick. He uses the stick to drive one bull out of the shop. The two girls follow closely behind and exit the shop. The second bull is also seen leaving the shop.

According to reports, this horrifying video was captured by a CCTV camera inside a shop in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on Friday at 9:15 AM, as indicated by the timestamp on the CCTV footage.

According to reports, locals are fed up with the regular occurrence of such incidents. They say bullfights are routine, and people are greatly troubled by stray animals. Meanwhile, Muniki Reti Nagar Palika's Executive Officer, Tanveer Marwah, stated that efforts are being made to remove stray animals from the roads.