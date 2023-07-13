Caught On Camera: Man Tries To Kidnap School Girl On Way To Tuition In Karnataka’s Belagavi; Case Registered

Twitter

In an incident of a failed abduction attempt, a man tried to kidnap a school girl while she was on her way to tuition in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

In the footage of the incident posted on Twitter, the man can be seen lifting the girl on his shoulders and running in an attempt to kidnap her as she struggles and wriggles to escape. After a few seconds, listening to the girl screaming, the residents came out and the man dropped the girl on the road and ran away.

Efforts underway to nab the accused

As per news reports, the incident happened near Hindwadi Post Office in Karnataka’s Belagavi. On the complaint of the parents, the police have laid a trap to find the accused. North Zone IGP Vikas Kumar said, “An incident of attempted kidnapping has taken place within Tilakavadi police station limit. The girl protested and screamed and the accused ran away. A case has been registered in this regard. We have already formed a team and are searching for the accused.”

Kumar further said that police will work to create awareness about such incidents in schools and colleges.