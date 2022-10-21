Caught on camera: Hair pulled, punches thrown in Noida’s Hyde Park Society over post of Apartment Owners Association President

A fight broke out between two groups of individuals supporting rival candidates for the position of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park complex. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. During the fight two women received minor injuries.

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida



"Two guards have been detained," DCP Noida said.