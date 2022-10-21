e-Paper Get App
Caught on camera: Hair pulled, punches thrown in Noida’s Hyde Park Society over post of Apartment Owners Association President

On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. During the fight two women received minor injuries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
A fight broke out between two groups of individuals supporting rival candidates for the position of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park complex. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. During the fight two women received minor injuries.

"Two guards have been detained," DCP Noida said.

article-image

