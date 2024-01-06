Caught On Camera: Former India Captain MS Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral

A video has surfaced on social media site X (formerly Twitter) showing former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni allegedly enjoying Hookah. In what appears to be a video from a social gathering, the former wicketkeeper-bastman is seen taking a drag from a Hookah pipe and exhaling the smoke. It is not immediately known if the video is recent or an old one. The FPJ has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

M S Dhoni Smoking 😳😳😳



pic.twitter.com/5hgawTTZjh — Dr. Ladla 🇮🇳 (@SonOfChoudhary) January 6, 2024

The video has garnered mixed reactions from social media users. The video has come as a surprise for many since Dhoni has always been known for his fitness.

Former teammate had revealed Dhoni's Hookah love

In a conversation with Cricket.com.au last year, George Bailey, the former Australian limited-overs captain, who played for the Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, revealed that Dhoni has a fondness for smoking Hookah. Bailey mentioned that Dhoni would often set it up in his room, where fellow players would gather to engage in cricket discussions while enjoying the Hookah.

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much an open-door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down."