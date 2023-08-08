Caught On Camera: Dramatic Collapse Of 3-Storey Hotel In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

3-Storey Hotel collapses in Uttarakhand |

Dehradun: In a shocking incident, a three-storey building which is said to be a hotel collapsed due to a landslide triggered due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag District. The building collapsed after incessant rains which caused the landslide in Uttarakhand. The state is reeling under heavy rains for a few days. Many incidents of floods and landslides due to heavy rains have been reported from Uttarakhand. The building which collapsed is said to be a hotel. As per reports, the building collapsed due to a landslide that occurred in the area.

The video of the three-storey building that collapsed is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video, that the building came down after leaning in the forward direction. Several parts of the building, including the pillars fell one by one and in no time the whole building came crashing down. The building turned into debris and dirt within seconds. Heavy rains have affected many highways and buildings in Uttarakhand and also in Himachal Pradesh.

Rescue operation

The administration informed that the three-storey building collapsed after an incident of landslide on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road. The rescue team and police have reached the spot. Rescue operation started in Rudraprayag after the building collapsed due to landslide that was triggered due to heavy rainfall in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy rainfall in many districts of the state. There are reports that the building was evacuated on time and everyone escaped the collapse unhurt.

Traffic affected

Traffic was affected in the area due to the building collapse. There are reports that the Kedarnath Highway was closed after heavy rains in the state. Pilgrims were stranded and also travellers were effected due to rainfall.

