CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stunt goes wrong in Gurugram, drunk driver crashes into bystanders; one dead

Bystanders were hit by a driver performing stunts with his car in Gurugram, police said on Monday

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Gurugram (Haryana): One person was killed and two others were injured as they were hit by a driver performing stunts with his car in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Preetpal Singh said that the people in the car were under the influence of alcohol.

"7 accused have been arrested and two cars impounded," said ACP Preetpal Singh.

Further investigation is underway.

