Caught on camera: BJP leader urinates on banner of district president, video goes viral; expelled for 6 years

Caught on Camera: BJP leader urinates on banner of another BJP leader, video goes viral; expelled for 6 years |

A video of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Shailendra Singh Bhadauria, vice-president of Mehgaon Janpad Panchayat of the district, went viral, in which he was seen urinating on the poster of newly appointed BJP district president Devendra Singh Narwaria. The BJP high command has taken strict action on this.

The BJP has expelled Shailendra Bhadauria from the primary membership of the party for 6 years. On the instructions of BJP State President VD Sharma, BJP State General Secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani ordered the suspension. He said that such an act is highly indecent and condemnable, which the party will never tolerate.

#MP | #Video of #BJP leader #ShailendraSingh Bhadauria, vice-president of Mehgaon Janpad Panchayat of the district, went #viral, in which he was seen urinating on the poster of newly appointed BJP district president Devendra Singh Narwaria. pic.twitter.com/pvq4cmE4uF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 14, 2022

The BJP recently made a change and made Devendra Singh Narwaria the district president of Bhind district. On Wednesday, he was visiting the district for the first time in the district. On the way to Malanpur, Gohad, Mehgaon, the district president was also welcomed at various places. But late in the night at the toll plaza vice President Shailendra Singh got down from his car, Bhadauria first broke the banner welcoming the District President, then slammed it on the ground, Shailendra Singh Bhadauria did not stop here, he threw the banner on the ground and also urinated on it.