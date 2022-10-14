e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught on camera: BJP Corporator's husband thrashed by sanitation workers for abusing woman worker

Caught on camera: BJP Corporator's husband thrashed by sanitation workers for abusing woman worker

The group of sanitation workers arrived at the police station in the afternoon to lodge a complaint against Sandeep Chohan for allegedly abusing a woman worker over phone.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Caught on camera: BJP Corporator's husband thrashed by sanitation workers at police station for abusing woman worker |
Follow us on

Indore: A group of sanitation workers and their relatives allegedly thrashed the husband of a BJP corporator of Rau Municipality at a police station in the district on Thursday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Rau police station's inspector Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI that the group of sanitation workers arrived at the police station in the afternoon to lodge a complaint against Sandeep Chohan for allegedly abusing a woman worker over phone.

Chohan's wife is the corporator from ward number 13 of the municipality.

"Chohan was also called to the police station to broker peace between the two parties. But a heated exchange took place and some people from the group manhandled him," the police official said.

Both sides filed complaints of assault and intimidation against each other, Mr Raghuvanshi said.

Read Also
Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi Court rejects Hindu side's demand for carbon dating of 'Shivling'

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi Court rejects Hindu side's demand for carbon dating of 'Shivling'

3 Sikhs appeal to wear Turban, beards at US Marine corps: Reports

3 Sikhs appeal to wear Turban, beards at US Marine corps: Reports

CJI UU Lalit recuses to hear BS Yediyurappa's plea in land case

CJI UU Lalit recuses to hear BS Yediyurappa's plea in land case

Round 3 provisional allotment list of KEAM 2022 out, check details here

Round 3 provisional allotment list of KEAM 2022 out, check details here