CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3 Noida men beat up restaurant waiter for delaying their order; arrested as video goes viral

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3 Noida men beat up restaurant waiter for delaying their order; arrested as video goes viral

In the footage, three men are seen waiting for their dinner at a table in a restaurant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 08:39 AM IST
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3 Noida men beat up restaurant waiter for delaying their order; arrested as video goes viral
A waiter at a restaurant was brutally beaten by customers in a video that has gone viral on social media. The customers were upset that their orders were delayed. On November 9, at about 10:30 p.m., the event happened in the Ansal Plaza shopping center in Greater Noida. In the footage, three men are seen waiting for their dinner at a table in a restaurant.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stunt goes wrong in Gurugram, drunk driver crashes into bystanders; one dead
article-image

The waiter is working on his computer when one of them suddenly gets up from his seat and begins tossing him around. The visibly angry man then drags the waiter by the neck. The attack continued after that. The waiter was pulled outside the restaurant by the three men as they continued to beat and kick him.

''All the three ordered Chicken Biryani. Pravesh got agitated after the order was delayed for a while. He grabbed the restaurant employee Altaf's neck and started beating him even before the order arrived,'' the DCP informed NDTV.

