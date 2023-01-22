e-Paper Get App
The video shows women waiting to see the jewellery in the showroom under the pretense of being genuine customers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 women enter showroom with child steal jewellery worth lakhs in Gujarat; video surfaces
In Gujarat, two women were caught on CCTV stealing jewelry worth lakhs after entering a jewelry showroom with a child. In the video, the women can be seen checking out jewellery. Outsmarting the salesperson, they steal the ornaments.

The video shows women waiting to see the jewellery in the showroom under the pretense of being genuine customers. One of the women is holding the child as the salesperson begins to show her the ornaments at her request. After acting for a few more moments to look interested in the pieces on the counter, she secretly steals the jewellery.

To win the trust of the shop owner and other employees before the heist, the two even purchased gold ornaments weighing about 2 gram. Even while entering information for the bill, they used fake cell numbers and incorrect addresses.

This is not the first instance where a robbery like this has taken place. Two women in Gurugram were recently caught stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from Shri Ram Jewellers in a similar occurrence.

