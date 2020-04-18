Caught in a tangled web: Government teacher in Rajasthan lies to get out of COVID-19 related duty, ends up in quarantine

A government teacher in Rajasthan has learned the importance of telling the truth the hard way. An Urdu teacher in the government school at Sawai Madhopur lied to get out of COVID-19 related duty but the move backfired and has landed him in 14-day quarantine.
Atik-Ur-Rahman, an Urdu teacher Mahandpura Doda village of Gangapur City of Sawai Madhopur district was called in for COVID19 related duty but responded by lying to them and saying that he was in the Ramganj area of Jaipur. Atik-Ur-Rahman had temporary respite from the duty he wanted to avoid, and continued to live in his house at Gangapur City.
Ten days later, the department reached out once again and asked him to join duty or else action would be taken against him. Atik-Ur-Rahman got into a panic and joined duty at Mahandpura Doda village. Due to his earlier excuse of being in Ramganj, Jaipur, which had later developed into a coronavirus hotspot, the administration sent him to 14-day quarantine in the isolation ward of the general hospital.
Things now look gloomy for Atik-Ur-Rahman, who in an effort to get away from being quarantined has written to the education department stating that he was not in Ramjang and admitting that he had lied to the administration. He also urged them to check his mobile location and let him out of the quarantine.
Vijendra Meena SDM Gangapur City said, “It is a matter of giving false information to get out of government duties. The teacher Atik-Ur-Rahman is posted at Government Secondary School in Mahandpura Doda village. On March 23, the Patwari and the principal asked him to report for coronavirus-related duties. He told them that he is in Jaipur and did not report. On April 13 he was again asked to report for duty. A notice has been issued to him and clarification has been sought. Due to the travel history he had provided, Atik-Ur-Rahman has been quarantined for 14 days.”
“The matter has been referred to the higher authorities and a complaint sent to his department. He has given a written clarification stating that he gave incorrect information due to human error,” added Meena.
A much perturbed Atik-Ur-Rahman said, “I have been quarantined due to giving false information about being in Jaipur. I have told the administration to let me out of the hospital and check my mobile location and it can be proved that I was in Gangapur City and not in Jaipur.”
“I wanted to go to Jaipur so I told the administration that I was in Jaipur. I gave them incorrect information and am ashamed of what I did,” added Atik-Ur-Rahman.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)