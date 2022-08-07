Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal to skip CBI summons on Monday | Photo: IANS

Kolkata: TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal is likely to skip CBI summons in connection witn the cattle smuggling scam on Monday.

On August 5, the central agency asked Mandal to be present at Nizam Palace on Monday as the statement which he gave earlier was not matching with the evidence obtained by CBI.

According to a close aide of Mandal, he cannot be present before CBI on Monday as he has a routine health check-up.

“Mandal had emailed the agency stating that he will be present at the next summons but cannot be present before the CBI on Monday due to a health check-up,” said his close aide on anonymity.

It may be noted that Mandal on Sunday visited Kolkata from Birbhum likely for a health checkup.

Mandal had earlier been summoned eight times but he had appeared only once on May 19 and in between quizzing following health issues he was sent to hospital.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Mandal is buying time as he knows he will be sent to jail.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed BJP and said that it seems that the saffron camp leaders are running the agencies.

Mandal’s security personnel Saigal Hussain has also been arrested by CBI over allegedly being involved in cattle scam and while probing, the central agency has found huge property in the name of Hussain.

Last Wednesday, CBI had raided 13 places in Kolkata and Birbhum including houses of close aides of Mandal and found 17 lakh rupees, electronic devices including 10 mobile phones, pen drives, and hard disc. Besides, several incriminating documents and a locker key has been recovered after which they had once again summoned Mandal.