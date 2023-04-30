Cattle smuggling scam: Rouse Avenue court sends Sukanya Mondal to 12-day JC

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal | File

New Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court on Sunday gave 12 days jail custody to Sukanya Mondal, daughter of arrested TMC heavyweight leader Anubrata Mondal (who also is in Tihar jail).

Sukanya was produced before the court virtually and according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources, the central agency didn’t ask for Sukanya’s custody anymore.

“Sukanya wanted to talk to her father and friend and if the correctional home officials don’t have any problem then she can talk. During the probe Sukanya constantly said that everything is known by her father regarding the cattle smuggling scam,” said the ED sources.

It may be noted that after skipping several summons by the central agency, ED on April 26 had arrested Sukanya, while questioning her at their headquarters in the national capital.

Sukanya was then produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on April 27, following which the court gave three days ED custody to Sukanya, which got over on Sunday.

Earlier, the ED had sought three days remand of Sukanya in the court to ascertain the modus operandi of the cattle smuggling scam and also to know about the proceeds of the crime.