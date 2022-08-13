Cattle smuggling scam: Arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mandal 'avoids' most questions during CBI's marathon quizzing | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The CBI officials on Saturday started a marathon quizzing of TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal and according to the agency sources, they have also taken his written statement.

“We have asked Mandal several questions but mostly he has either avoided the question or maintained silence. We asked him questions like his sources of income and also about several properties registered under his wife and daughter’s name,” said the CBI sources.

The agency sources also said that they asked him about his connection with arrested BSF commandant Satish Kumar and cattle smuggling scam kingpin Enamul Haque.

“During quizzing, Satish Kumar said that during his posting at Murshidabad between 2015 to 2017 at least 20,000 cows were illegally sent to Bangladesh and Birbhum was used as a safe passage. We have also asked him regarding this,” further mentioned the CBI sources.

Meanwhile, amidst controversy over how a medical team from Bolpur hospital visited his residence, the super of the hospital Buddhadeb Murmu said that Zilla Parishad president Bikash Roychowdhury had asked him to send a medical team to Mandal’s residence.

However, Roychowdhury claimed that after he got a call from Mandal’s residence that he was not well he had asked the hospital super to send a medical team.

It may be noted that even on Saturday the opposition celebrated the arrest of both suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal, following which few TMC leaders including in Birbhum were heard giving ‘violent’ comments attacking the opposition.

TMC MLA of Chinsura Asit Majumdar said that if someone attacks TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee then they will be ‘beaten’.