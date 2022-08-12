Cattle smuggling case: CBI quizzes TMC leader Anubrata Mandal again after his medical checkup

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal visits a hospital for medical check-up after being arrested by CBI in connection with a cow smuggling case, in Kolkata Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: After his medical checkup, the CBI on Friday evening again started quizzing TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal.

According to CBI sources, Mandal were asked questions like his link with coal smuggling scam kingpin Enamul Haque.

“There are call recordings and other evidence that establishes connection with Mandal and the scam kingpin. Questions about the assets of his security personnel Saigal Hussain were also asked,” said the CBI sources.

According to CBI sources, one attendant of Mandal from his Kolkata residence is also staying at the visitor’s room of CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace.

The central agency sources also added that in presence of an officer, Mandal spoke with his daughter on Friday morning.

In the afternoon, Mandal was taken to Command Hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

After almost two hours of checkup by a team of four specialized doctors, he was released from the hospital.

According to hospital sources, the doctors did not find anything serious for him to get admitted and he was released.

However, Mandal didn’t speak about anything while being taken to the hospital and even while returning to Nizam Palace.

Meanwhile, a team of three CBI officers visited Birbhum to record the statement of Chandranath Adhikari, the doctor who claimed that he was ‘pressurized’ to write bed rest to the TMC strongman.

“I have told the sleuths exactly what has happened. I am a proud Indian and do not belong to any political party. Under instruction of the super of Bolpur hospital I had to visit Mandal’s house and I have mentioned everything in my statement,” said Adhikari.

However, Bolpur Hospital super Buddhadeb Murmu who was on leave didn’t resume his duty and was also not available over telephone.

At a time when TMC took out protest rallies against the probe of central agencies across the state, the opposition took out rallies celebrating the arrest of Anubrata Mandal.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that soon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative meeting in ‘jail’.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the close aides of TMC supremo are being arrested while the close aides of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee are being ‘spared’.