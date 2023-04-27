Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mondal’s daughter given three-day ED custody

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal | File

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday had given three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody to Sukanya Mondal, daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight leader Anubrata Mondal.

According to the lawyer of Sukanya, the central agency wants to probe the father and the daughter face-to-face.

ED wants to ascertain the modus operandi of the cattle smuggling scam

“They (ED) has some documents and on the money trial, the ED wants to probe. I have said in the court that the arrest of the daughter was not necessary as she is cooperating and also that her father Anubrata Mondal is already in custody,” said the lawyer.

When asked about how can ED do face-to face-probe of the father-daughter duo as Anubrata is in Tihar jail, the lawyer said that the agency will have to take permission from court.

The ED has sought three days remand of Sukanya in the court to ascertain the modus operandi of the cattle smuggling scam and also to know about the proceeds of the crime.

It may be noted that on Wednesday evening, the central agency has arrested Sukanya after interrogating her at their headquarters in the national capital after almost eight months from her father’s arrest over the alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

According to ED sources, Sukanya was arrested after she failed to give ‘satisfactory’ answers during the probe and claimed that her father knows everything.