Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mondal’s daughter arrested by ED

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal | File

Eight months after Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the central agency over his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam and is in Tihar jail presently, his daughter Sukanya Mondal on Wednesday was also arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the same scam from the national capital.

According to central agency sources, Sukanya’s statements were ‘disjointed’ for which she was arrested by the central agency.

“There are several properties in Sukanya’s name and huge bank balance but she is claiming that she is unaware of everything and mentioned her father Anubrata and his accountant Manish Kothari know everything. Due to the discord in her statement and for non-cooperation she was arrested,” said the ED sources.

Sukanya skipped ED summons

It may be recalled that Sukanya citing ‘ill health’ had previously skipped ED’s summon several times but attended the probe at ED headquarters on Wednesday afternoon at the national capital.

Sukanya is likely to be produced at Rouse Avenue court on Thursday over her alleged involvement in money laundering.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that law will take its own course.

“TMC doesn’t support any wrong. The law will take its own course. But one thing I would like to ask is that Sukanya is not that old and lost her mother recently. Her father is in jail. Was the probe not possible without arresting her? Is it done politically?” questioned Ghosh.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the probe should be done to reveal the ‘truth’.