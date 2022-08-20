Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI custody extended till August 24

TMC leader Anubrata Mandal | (PTI Photo)

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case, has been given four more days of the CBI custody till August 24.

The development comes after Mondal, a close associate of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, was produced in court after being taken for a medical check-up earlier in the day.

He was earlier sent to CBI custody till August 20 by an Asansol court. The CBI interrogated him for several hours in the scam on Saturday.

Anubrata Mondal arrested

Mondal was arrested after an almost hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on August 11. He had repeatedly skipped the summons of the agency in connection to the case.

Reportedly, the TMC leader received a hefty commission for cattle that were smuggled across the border. For each bowine that was smuggled, Mondal received Rd 2,500 to 3,000 as commission. The amount would go upto Rs 5,000 to 6,000 during festive seasons, such as Eid.

On Wednesday, the CBI had frozen assets belonging to Mondal and his family. The assets, including Fixed Deposits worth over Rs 16.97 crore in the name of the family were seized by the agency which is probing his role in the cattle smuggling case.

(This is a developing story...)