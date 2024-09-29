Catholic Groups Push For Amendment To Waqf Act; Syro-Malabar Church, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council Sent Letter To JPC

(File photo) Mumbai's Roman Catholic Church Ordains 10 Deacons As Priests In Ceremony At St Pius Seminary In Goregaon | Pixabay

Thiruvananthapuram: The Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council have sent a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill requesting suggestions to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.

In his letter dated September 10, Archbishop Andrews Thazath, chairman of the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, claimed that multiple properties belonging to Christian families from Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board.

Archbishop Andrews Thazath said, "In Ernakulum District of Kerala, numerous properties that have belonged to Christian families for generations in the villages of 'Cherai & Munambam' have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board, leading to protracted legal battles and the displacement of rightful owners. Around 600 families are under threat. These people belong to the impoverished fishermen community. One Catholic Parish Church, Convent and dispensary are under threat of evacuation by the Waqf Board."

The Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission requested the JPC to consider the tragic situation of the people in these villages and many other parts of India who are under the threat of losing their lands.

"The Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission requests the JPC to consider the tragic situation of the people in these villages and many other parts of India who are under the threat of losing their household by the totally unjust and inhuman claims made by the Waqf borad. We request the committee to make suggestions to amend the Waqf Act 1995, on the basis of humanitarian and constitutional principles," the letter further added.

The Church has requested the JPC to look into this situation of the people who might lose their homes due to the unlawful claims made by the Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, in the letter by Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), the council has urged the commission to take immediate action to ensure that such claims on lawfully owned properties are not taken by the Waqf . They have requested the JPC to consider amending the laws in the Waqf Act to prevent similar incidents.

In a letter dated September 10 Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos President, KCBC, said, "I respectfully submit this petition to bring to your attention a grave issue affecting more than 600 families residing in Munanbam Beach, Ernakulam District, Kerala State. Since 2022, the enforcement of the Waqf Law has caused considerable hardship for these families, who are enduring immense distress and uncertainty due to unjust claims on their properties by the Waqf Board."

The letter requested that the Commission thoroughly review the provisions of the Waqf Law and said that this has led to this situation and consider amending or repealing those provisions to prevent similar occurrences across India in the future.

"It is deeply concerning that the Waqf Board's claims are being made against a large number of citizens who legally purchased and developed their lands. These claims are unjust, unconstitutional, and a clear violation of the rights guaranteed by our Constitution. I urge the Commission to take immediate and decisive action to resolve this issue and to ensure that such claims on lawfully owned properties of Indian citizens are not repeated in the future. It is the Commission's responsibility to guarantee that the law is enforced fairly and justly, without infringing upon the constitutional rights of citizens to live with dignity and to own property," the letter added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Aug 8 and was then referred to a JPC after a heated debate.

The JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is holding a series of informal discussions with various stakeholders till October 1.

These consultations aim to refine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which governs the management of over 600,000 registered waqf properties across the country.

The Waqf Act, 1995, was created to regulate waqf properties, but it has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The committee has to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next parliament session.