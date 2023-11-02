Cash-For-Query Case: 47 Log-Ins To Moitra's Parliamentary Account From Dubai |

A day before Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra appears before the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee, which is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "cash-for-query" allegations against her, sources privy to the matter alleged that nearly 47 log-ins to her parliamentary account were made from Dubai. Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from a Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

Moitra admits to sharing log-in credentials

Moitra has admitted that she shared her log-in credentials with Hiranandani, whom she has described as a close friend for a long time, but has ruled out any pecuniary motivation and asserted that the questions were always hers.

Dubey has accused her of compromising national interest by sharing her parliamentary portal log-in and password with an outsider, and has cited the agreement MPs sign to keep the details secret to demand action against her.

Moitra wishes to cross-examine Hiranandani

Sticking to her assertive tone, Moitra on Wednesday reiterated her demand to cross examine Hiranandani. She also shared a copy of a letter written to the Ethics committee, wherein she has said she will appear before the panel on Nov 2 and “demolish” the complaint of cash-for-query.

She has also sought to cross-examine advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, asserting that neither Dubey nor Hiranandani nor Dehadrai, had provided any documentary evidence to support the charges against her.

