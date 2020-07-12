Cases touch 35K; UP starts door-to-door screening

The Uttar Pradesh’s covid19 tally touched 35,000 Saturday prompting the government to start door to door screening of the people.

“We have ordered a door to door medical screening now. Those with symptoms will be tested for covid19. All of you should be vigilant and alert. Prevention is the best treatment of this disease,” CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted Saturday.

The government has to impose a two day complete statewide lockdown starting from Friday night and ending Monday morning to arrest the outbreak.

However, about 1,400 cases added up Saturday. Average daily growth rate in the past one week has been five percent. This has raised the fears that the government might extend the lockdown further.

The administration’s headache is that apart from big cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi which have been the epicenter of pandemic so far, a steep rise is now reported from smaller cities like Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Hapur.

For every 1 million population, the state has tested about 4,500 persons. “Every district hospital now has a trunat machine for rapid antigen tests. We are going to expedite the testing now.